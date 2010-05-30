Remembering veterans on Memorial Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Remembering veterans on Memorial Day

By Arnold Wyrick

MURPHYSBORO,IL(KFVS)- Memorial Day is the one day each year that our nation takes time to recognize, and honor our veterans.

It's also the day we remember our fallen soldiers who didn't make it home from the battlefields.

"It's about freedom. The younger generation coming up a lot of them are serving our country in Iraq and Afghanistan. And we need to think about them and the ones who have made the ultimate sacrifice, which is their life," says U.S. Navy Veteran Perry Marler.

That's why every Memorial Day we mark the graves of those who have served with an American flag.

"A lot of veterans gave the last full measure of devotion for this country. I hope the younger generations can appreciate what it does mean," says U.S. Navy Veteran Steve Allen.

On Memorial Day their names will be read during remembrance ceremonies. And our nation will honor those veterans who have earned the respect to be called a hero.

" We should never forget what they gave. It's a special holiday for their families and for our country," Allen said.

