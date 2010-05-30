BP's top kill effort fails, next short term plan readied

ROBERT, La. (AP) - BP is moving on to the next plan B after the failure of the most ambitious bid yet to stop the worst oil spill in U.S. history.

With the only guaranteed solution, a relief well, still more than two months away, the next short-term plan involves another attempt at capping the gusher. BP will use robot submarines to cut the pipe that's gushing oil into the Gulf of Mexico and cap it with funnel-like device.

BP tried, but was unable to overwhelm the gusher of crude with heavy fluids and junk. President Obama called the setback "as enraging as it is heartbreaking."

In the meantime, the crude is fouling marshland and beaches, as estimates of how much oil is leaking grow more dire.

Government estimates say the spill of between 18 million and 40 million gallons exceeds even the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved