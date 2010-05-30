BP's top kill effort fails, next short term plan readied

ROBERT, La. (AP) - BP is moving on to the next plan B after the failure of the most ambitious bid yet to stop the worst oil spill in U.S. history.
With the only guaranteed solution, a relief well, still more than two months away, the next short-term plan involves another attempt at capping the gusher. BP will use robot submarines to cut the pipe that's gushing oil into the Gulf of Mexico and cap it with funnel-like device.
BP tried, but was unable to overwhelm the gusher of crude with heavy fluids and junk. President Obama called the setback "as enraging as it is heartbreaking."
In the meantime, the crude is fouling marshland and beaches, as estimates of how much oil is leaking grow more dire.
Government estimates say the spill of between 18 million and 40 million gallons exceeds even the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.