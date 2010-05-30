Elderly woman flips car in cemetery

By Heartland News

COBDEN, IL (KFVS) - An elderly Union County woman crashes her car in a heartland cemetery.

It happened at the Cobden Cemetery at approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the 82-year-old woman driving the car was rounding a curve when she somehow managed to flip the vehicle.

The woman was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment, but officials say she was not seriously hurt.

