3.1 magnitude earthquake hits Southeast Missouri

CATRON, MO (KFVS) - The United States Geological Survey reports a 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area around 9:30 Saturday night.

The epicenter is about three miles from Catron and about five miles from Risco and Parma.

Heartland News has received several calls from concerned viewers. One person said he felt the quake from as far away as Kennett.

