Cory Swink

HTFN Cory A. Swink is the son of Tony and Deena Rendleman of Murphsyboro and the late Dennis Swink of Dongola. He is 23 years old and graduated from DuQuoin High School in 1998. He attened basic training in Great Lakes, IL and was aboard the USS Mt. Vernon in San Diego for 18 months.

He is currently aboard the USS Emory S. Land (AS-39) stationed in LaMaddelena, Italy where he serves as an E3 Hull Technician and Fireman. Cory has a 19 year old brother, Caleb Swink and 4 year old brothers and sister, Jared, Johnny and Jordyn Rendleman of Murphysboro.

We are all so very proud of you, Cory!! Come home safely!!