This is my cousin SPC Justin Finch. He is like a brother to me. He is a 2000 graduate of Fredericktown High School. He has been in the United States Army since he graduated. Last time he could tell us where he was, he was in Hungary. He has talked to his sister recently and she said that from what he said she is expecting him home withing a few weeks. We are all very excited. We want to wish him and all the other soldiers a safe return home to their families. My family says a special prayer each night for them.

Ashley Finch

Fredericktown, MO