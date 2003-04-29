Ben Harrison - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ben Harrison

Ben Harrison is with the 101st Airborne stationed out of Fort Campbell Ky. He is a Sergeant and has been in the army since 1992. We are very proud of him, and he is our hero here in Oak Ridge Mo. He is a medic with THC 2-327 In. Wife is Ruth Harrison, and has three children Ben, Jessica and Joey. Waiting for there hero to come home.

