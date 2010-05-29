Police investigate overnight shooting in Pemiscot County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UPDATE: Victim identified in Pemiscot County deadly shooting

by Heartland News

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - Police say they now know the name of the person shot and killed in a shooting they say happened in the 200 block of McCullem Street.

Police tell Heartland News they got to the scene around 1:30 Saturday morning. When they got there, they say they found a large crowd of angry people. They found 28-year-old Al Jones with a gunshot injury to the back, who later died.

Because of the large crowd, extra help had to be called in. Numerous agencies responded, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department, Caruthersville Police Department, Dunklin County Sheriff's Department Steele Fire Department and Kennett Police Department.

While at the scene, police found a second victim. The 24-year-old was taken to a Blytheville, AR hospital.

Police say the second victim identified the shooter as a 16-year-old Steele boy. He was arrested in connection with the shootings.

Neither the second victim's name nor the suspect's names have been released. Call the Steele Police Department if you have any information about the shooting.

