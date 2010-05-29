IL lawmakers pass budget, let Gov. Quinn decide how to spend it - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL lawmakers pass budget, let Gov. Quinn decide how to spend it

by The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois lawmakers have approved a state budget short on money but long on uncertainty.

It doesn't spell out how much money will go to each program. That decision is being left to Gov. Pat Quinn.

It also lets Quinn decide how much money to borrow from funds set aside for special purposes.

One budget expert says he can't even tell whether spending would go up or down under the budget, which was sent to Quinn's desk this week.

The uncertainty makes planning difficult for organizations that depend on state money. That includes schools, day-care centers and services for the poor and elderly.

The Association of School Boards says that without a firm budget, schools are likely to cut thousands of teaching jobs.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

