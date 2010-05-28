What's causing bee die off: beekeepers buzzing about findings

By Crystal Britt

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - It's a growing concern, what's killing beehives nationwide?

Scientists are scrambling to find out what's causing Colony Collapse Disorder. Some are saying they've solved the problem while others, like local beekeepers, aren't so sure.

It's the buzz you'll hear with beekeepers nationwide. What's causing the problem known as Colony Collapse Disorder or C.C.D.

"The biggest issue we're facing is the bee die off," said Grant Gillard.

Grant Gillard's been in the bee business for almost 30 years. A lot of things have changed over the years, making life more challenging for the honey bee.

"Pollution, drought..this thing called Colony Collapse Disorder, and the increase in parasitic mites," said Gillard.

Scientist now believe they've solved the big mystery behind what's causing this so-called Colony Collapse Disorder.

In 2006, honey bee colonies started to die across the U.S.

The losses are threatening the honey and pollination industries.

The possible culprit: a fungus.

"The latest development is a thing called Nosema. It's a fungus. They're linking that to CCD, but Nosemas isn't new," said Gillard.

Gillard says Nosema by itself isn't a problem.

"It's still something to deal with and track, but we're finding it's working in correlation with other factors," said Gillard.

Which is why he says it's such a complicated matter.

For now, the problem seems to be isolated to places like the east and west coasts.

"I haven't seen this thing called CCD here in Missouri," said Gillard.

Even so he says he's taking precautions.

"They're finding feeding protein supplements to the bees helps them to be stronger."

Against things like that threatening fungus, but the picture is much bigger than that.

We too may be contributing to the problem as well. The chemicals we use to treat lawns, gardens and potted plants are also considered harmful to bees.

"If we could be conscious in terms of pollution, pesticides and stuff we use on cats and dogs to combat fleas and ticks. Those are also toxic to honey bees," said Gillard.

With honey bees a crucial part of our food chain, Gillard says it's an issue that affects us all.

According to the USDA, honey bees are essential for production of more than 90 food crops.

