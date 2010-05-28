Butler County Beefs Up DWI patrols

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The Butler County Community Resource Council is donating $1,000 to both the Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Butler County Sheriff's Department to conduct additional DWI patrols for Memorial Day weekend.

Officials say the money is welcome for the cash strapped departments.

"Memorial Day weekend is fairly busy for us. It's the first holiday of the year, and there's quite a few people partying and drinking," said Poplar Bluff Police Captain Donnie Trout.

Julie Keele with the resource council says the organization wants to get the word out about safe drinking habits over the holiday weekend.

"If you're going to drink, drink responsibly. That's why there will be law enforcement officers out looking for DWIs and minors in possession, so hopefully that will make a difference," she said.

Trout says the donation will make a difference.

"That's helped us tremendously. It's going to allow 35 additional hours, which will pretty much cover us all weekend with extra officers," he said.

Trout says he should be able to have two extra patrol cars out every night through Monday, looking specifically for DWIs.

And Keele says she couldn't think of a better time to have extra officers on the road.

"It's obvious that around Memorial Day weekend, like Labor Day, there's a lot of people out. So that's basically a better target time," she said.

Trout says he likes having more patrol cars on the road, and says it will make it safer for travelers.

"It should send a message for a designated driver. When they're out there, their primary goal is DWI enforcement," he said.

The money for the donation came from a state grant that targets underaged drinking.

