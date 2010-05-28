Butler County Beefs Up DWI patrols - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Butler County Beefs Up DWI patrols

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The Butler County Community Resource Council is donating $1,000 to both the Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Butler County Sheriff's Department to conduct additional DWI patrols for Memorial Day weekend.

Officials say the money is welcome for the cash strapped departments.

"Memorial Day weekend is fairly busy for us. It's the first holiday of the year, and there's quite a few people partying and drinking," said Poplar Bluff Police Captain Donnie Trout.

Julie Keele with the resource council says the organization wants to get the word out about safe drinking habits over the holiday weekend.

"If you're going to drink, drink responsibly. That's why there will be law enforcement officers out looking for DWIs and minors in possession, so hopefully that will make a difference," she said.

Trout says the donation will make a difference.

"That's helped us tremendously. It's going to allow 35 additional hours, which will pretty much cover us all weekend with extra officers," he said.

Trout says he should be able to have two extra patrol cars out every night through Monday, looking specifically for DWIs.

And Keele says she couldn't think of a better time to have extra officers on the road.

"It's obvious that around Memorial Day weekend, like Labor Day, there's a lot of people out. So that's basically a better target time," she said.

Trout says he likes having more patrol cars on the road, and says it will make it safer for travelers.

"It should send a message for a designated driver. When they're out there, their primary goal is DWI enforcement," he said.

The money for the donation came from a state grant that targets underaged drinking.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly