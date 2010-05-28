Court denies Blagojevich's request to delay corruption trial - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Court denies Blagojevich's request to delay corruption trial

By Greg Webb, Producer
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has denied ousted Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's request to delay his corruption trial.

The decision by Justice John Paul Stevens came shortly after the Obama administration opposed Blagojevich's request. The trial is now scheduled to begin June 3.

Blagojevich had asked the high court to delay his trial until the justices rule first in pending cases about the constitutionality of the federal honest-services fraud law.

Prosecutors have charged Blagojevich with violating the fraud law and other crimes.

