AmerenUE customers to face $226M rate increase

JEFFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - State regulators have approved a $226 million rate increase for electric customers of Missouri's largest utility.

Staff for the Missouri Public Service Commission estimates that residential customers of AmerenUE will pay about $9 per month more as a result of the rate increase approved Friday.

The St. Louis-based utility serves about 1.2 million customers, mainly in eastern and central Missouri. AmerenUE originally had sought a rate increase of about $400 million.

Regulators spent the past 10 months considering the proposed rate increase.

