AmerenUE customers to face $226M rate increase - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

AmerenUE customers to face $226M rate increase

By Greg Webb, Producer
Connect

JEFFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - State regulators have approved a $226 million rate increase for electric customers of Missouri's largest utility.

Staff for the Missouri Public Service Commission estimates that residential customers of AmerenUE will pay about $9 per month more as a result of the rate increase approved Friday.

The St. Louis-based utility serves about 1.2 million customers, mainly in eastern and central Missouri. AmerenUE originally had sought a rate increase of about $400 million.

Regulators spent the past 10 months considering the proposed rate increase.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly