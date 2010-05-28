Gulf oil Spill: New oil plume threatens wildlife near Florida - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gulf oil Spill: New oil plume threatens wildlife near Florida

by Heartland News

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KFVS) - The fall out from the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico continues to grow.  Thursday researchers said they discovered a new plume of underwater oil.

They say the plume is heading toward an underwater canyon where it could poison the food chain for sea life in the waters off the coast of Florida.

Researchers say the plume is more than six miles wide and 22 miles long.  It is just beneath the surface and extends down to about 3,000 feet.

Crews from the University of South Florida College of Marine Science's Weatherbird II vessel discovered the new plume of oil.  They say it is the second one reported since the Deepwater Horizon oil platform exploded April 20th.

The first plume stretched from the leaking oil well southwest toward the open sea.

The problem with this plume is that it is headed inland, into shallower waters, which just happens to be where many fish and other species reproduce.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

