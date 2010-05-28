MoDOT suspends most road construction for holiday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Memorial Day travelers will not have to dodge orange construction cones through Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said Friday that most roadwork would stop at noon and not start again until Tuesday.

Some lanes and bridges will remain closed so that work can resume quickly next week.

Transportation officials say they want to stay out of the way so holiday travelers can get to their destinations.

But they urge motorists to drive carefully.



Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.