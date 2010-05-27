House votes to repeal 1993 "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" law - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

House votes to repeal 1993 "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" law

WASHINGTON (AP) - Late Thursday night, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to repeal the 1993 law known as "don't ask, don't tell" and allow gays to serve openly in the military.

The House vote came several hours after the Senate Armed Services Committee took the same course and approved a measure repealing the policy that prohibits service by gays who openly acknowledge their sexual orientation.

The House was a victory for President Barack Obama, who has pushed for a change in military policy, and for gay rights group who have made an end to "don't ask, don't tell" their top legislative priority.

Republicans voted overwhelmingly against lifting the ban, saying Congress should wait until the Pentagon completes a review of the impact of a repeal on military life and readiness.

The Pentagon still must complete a study which will examine the impact it could have on a range of issues such as military effectiveness, morale and housing.  The vote also likely faces a tougher challenge in the Senate.  Still the votes are seen as victories by gay rights groups, who view "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" as a shameful policy that's no longer relevant.@

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly