House votes to repeal 1993 "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" law

WASHINGTON (AP) - Late Thursday night, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to repeal the 1993 law known as "don't ask, don't tell" and allow gays to serve openly in the military.

The House vote came several hours after the Senate Armed Services Committee took the same course and approved a measure repealing the policy that prohibits service by gays who openly acknowledge their sexual orientation.

The House was a victory for President Barack Obama, who has pushed for a change in military policy, and for gay rights group who have made an end to "don't ask, don't tell" their top legislative priority.

Republicans voted overwhelmingly against lifting the ban, saying Congress should wait until the Pentagon completes a review of the impact of a repeal on military life and readiness.

The Pentagon still must complete a study which will examine the impact it could have on a range of issues such as military effectiveness, morale and housing. The vote also likely faces a tougher challenge in the Senate. Still the votes are seen as victories by gay rights groups, who view "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" as a shameful policy that's no longer relevant.@

