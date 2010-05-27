Organizers cancel Tour Of Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Organizers cancel Tour Of Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Organizers of the Tour of Missouri have canceled this year's bicycle race after state tourism officials declined to help fund it.

Tour of Missouri Chairman Mike Weiss said Thursday that organizers pulled the plug on the race after Gov. Jay Nixon's administration refused to support it.

Earlier Thursday, a budget committee for the Missouri Tourism Commission endorsed a $13.4 million spending plan that included no state money for the race.

State lawmakers had indicated a preference to allot the race $1 million.

Nixon spokeswoman Christine Bertelson said the final decision belonged to the Tourism Commission. She said there are lots of worthwhile things the state cannot afford right now.

Organizers of the race had said previously that it likely would be canceled if the state did not subsidize it.
      
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.

 

