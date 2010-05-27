Gulf leak far bigger than Exxon Valdez, making it nation's worst ever

COVINGTON, La. (AP) - Scientists say the Gulf of Mexico spill has now leaked far more oil than the Exxon Valdez disaster - maybe even three-and-a-half times as much.
That makes the Gulf spill by far the worst in U.S. history.
U.S. Geological Survey Director Dr. Marcia McNutt said Thursday that a government task force estimates that anywhere from 500,000 gallons to a million gallons a day has been leaking. BP and the Coast Guard had put the flow at about 210,000 gallons per day.
The new government estimate means at least 19 million gallons and maybe as much as 39 million gallons have leaked in the five weeks since an oil rig exploded and sank. Exxon Valdez spilled
about 11 million gallons.
BP is trying to plug the leak and says it has siphoned off about 924,000 gallons.
During a speech today President Barrack Obama talked about the oil spill and what his administration is doing to change things.
President Obama says federal regulators under his watch should have shown a "greater sense of urgency" about tightening oversight of oil and gas.
Obama says a moratorium on new deepwater oil wells is the first of many steps that will be taken to improve oversight of the industry.
He credits Interior Secretary Ken Salazar for many reforms, but says "more needs to be done."
Obama says some proposed drilling lease sales off the coasts of Alaska and Virginia and the Gulf Coast will be delayed or canceled.
At a news conference Thursday, he decried what he called a "scandalously close relationship" between regulators and oil companies and said that must be stopped. He said he has confidence Salazar can do that.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.
The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.
Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.
Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.
A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:
A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:
United Express will have earlier connections according to Barkley Regional Airport.
United Express will have earlier connections according to Barkley Regional Airport.
A Jackson woman is battling kidney failure while she waits for a perfect donor match. Now her friends and family are doing what they can to get the word out about kidney donation.
A Jackson woman is battling kidney failure while she waits for a perfect donor match. Now her friends and family are doing what they can to get the word out about kidney donation.
Bush, 93, lost his wife, Barabara just last week. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history.
Bush, 93, lost his wife, Barabara just last week. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history.
Outraged parents say preschooler Abdul Dannoui cruelly had his mouth taped shut and regularly had his lunch thrown out by his own teachers.
Outraged parents say preschooler Abdul Dannoui cruelly had his mouth taped shut and regularly had his lunch thrown out by his own teachers.
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.
BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody and was arrested in a wooded area, according to Nashville police.
BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody and was arrested in a wooded area, according to Nashville police.
The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was arrested Monday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was arrested Monday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.
A Hartsville man wasn’t happy when the popular cooler maker YETI decided to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.
A Hartsville man wasn’t happy when the popular cooler maker YETI decided to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.
Authorities identified the suspected driver a 25-year-old man from Richmond Hill.
Authorities identified the suspected driver a 25-year-old man from Richmond Hill.
Sylacauga police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 5-year-old Malachi Quintanilla.
Sylacauga police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 5-year-old Malachi Quintanilla.
On Sunday afternoon, law enforcement in Tazewell County, Illinois, held a press conference explaining their history with Reinking and his family.
On Sunday afternoon, law enforcement in Tazewell County, Illinois, held a press conference explaining their history with Reinking and his family.