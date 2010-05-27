Gulf leak far bigger than Exxon Valdez, making it nation's worst ever

COVINGTON, La. (AP) - Scientists say the Gulf of Mexico spill has now leaked far more oil than the Exxon Valdez disaster - maybe even three-and-a-half times as much.

That makes the Gulf spill by far the worst in U.S. history.

U.S. Geological Survey Director Dr. Marcia McNutt said Thursday that a government task force estimates that anywhere from 500,000 gallons to a million gallons a day has been leaking. BP and the Coast Guard had put the flow at about 210,000 gallons per day.

The new government estimate means at least 19 million gallons and maybe as much as 39 million gallons have leaked in the five weeks since an oil rig exploded and sank. Exxon Valdez spilled

about 11 million gallons.

BP is trying to plug the leak and says it has siphoned off about 924,000 gallons.

During a speech today President Barrack Obama talked about the oil spill and what his administration is doing to change things.

President Obama says federal regulators under his watch should have shown a "greater sense of urgency" about tightening oversight of oil and gas.

Obama says a moratorium on new deepwater oil wells is the first of many steps that will be taken to improve oversight of the industry.

He credits Interior Secretary Ken Salazar for many reforms, but says "more needs to be done."

Obama says some proposed drilling lease sales off the coasts of Alaska and Virginia and the Gulf Coast will be delayed or canceled.

At a news conference Thursday, he decried what he called a "scandalously close relationship" between regulators and oil companies and said that must be stopped. He said he has confidence Salazar can do that.

