Caravans leave southern IL for Springfield to lobby for Star Bond Bill

Your next destination vacation might be a lot closer to home then you imagined. That's because a new entertainment and retail center is being proposed on 400 acres of undeveloped ground north of Marion, Illinois.

Your next destination vacation might be a lot closer to home then you imagined. That's because a new entertainment and retail center is being proposed on 400 acres of undeveloped ground north of Marion, Illinois.

The possibility of more dollars has some local school leaders giving support to a construction bill, even in districts miles away.

The possibility of more dollars has some local school leaders giving support to a construction bill, even in districts miles away.

By Heartland News

MARION, IL (KFVS) - A caravan of people in support of the Star Bond Bill left Marion for Springfield, Illinois early Thursday morning as lawmakers will be back in Springfield working on the state budget.

The Star Bond Bill provides developers a tax break incentive to build in Marion.

A developer has plans to develop 400 acres just east of Interstate 57. The plans call for restaurants, hotels, and an amusement park.

Those in favor of the plan say it would bring thousands of jobs and millions of dollars to southern Illinois.

That's why a group of supporters left for Springfield to lobby lawmakers to get it to pass. The bill is expected to go before the Senate on Thursday.

The group plans to meet with Sen. Gary Forby and Rep. John Bradley, both sponsors of the bill.

A group from Mt. Vernon also left for Springfield to earn support to add Mt. Vernon to the bill. The mayor of Mt. Vernon says it creates an unfair playing field if the bill is only geared toward Marion.

Democrats are hoping to wrap up work on the new budget soon.

Senate committees are supposed to begin voting on proposals that would allow the state to borrow billions of dollars and give the governor more control over spending.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.