Caravans leave southern IL for Springfield to lobby for Star Bond - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Caravans leave southern IL for Springfield to lobby for Star Bond Bill

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

By Heartland News

MARION, IL (KFVS) - A caravan of people in support of the Star Bond Bill left Marion for Springfield, Illinois early Thursday morning as lawmakers will be back in Springfield working on the state budget.

The Star Bond Bill provides developers a tax break incentive to build in Marion.

A developer has plans to develop 400 acres just east of Interstate 57.  The plans call for restaurants, hotels, and an amusement park.

Those in favor of the plan say it would bring thousands of jobs and millions of dollars to southern Illinois.

That's why a group of supporters left for Springfield to lobby lawmakers to get it to pass.  The bill is expected to go before the Senate on Thursday.

The group plans to meet with Sen. Gary Forby and Rep. John Bradley, both sponsors of the bill.

A group from Mt. Vernon also left for Springfield to earn support to add Mt. Vernon to the bill.  The mayor of Mt. Vernon says it creates an unfair playing field if the bill is only geared toward Marion. 

Democrats are hoping to wrap up work on the new budget soon.

Senate committees are supposed to begin voting on proposals that would allow the state to borrow billions of dollars and give the governor more control over spending.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly