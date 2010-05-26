Son of suspect shot by deputies speaks out - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Son of suspect shot by deputies speaks out

Arnold Wyrick

WILLIAMSON COUNTY,IL(KFVS) - Williamson County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Tiger Street in Herrin Tuesday morning.

The deputies were there to enforce an order of protection that 30-year-old Jason Bandy had against his father 56-year-old Robert Bandy.

"Well I was hoping dad would come out peacefully. And just go back over to his trailer," said Jason Bandy.

But, that didn't happen.  Instead Jason says his father didn't come out of the house.  He watched as officers moved in.

"I was across the street in the neighbor's yard. And I could hear dad screaming at the police officers and the police screaming at dad," he said.

Then Jason says he saw two of the officers go into the back of the house. The next thing he heard..."Then all of a sudden there were gunshots. I heard at least 12 gunshots, it happened so fast," he said.

Jason says the next few moments were horrifying for him.

"I was thinking and hoping that dad is not seriously injured and that he is okay. Then I heard dad screaming please, please, please...I heard one of the officers say stay down."

The next thing Jason saw was his father strapped down to a stretcher and loaded into the back of an ambulance.

Robert Bandy was airlifted to a Saint Louis hospital in extreme critical condition. The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed an administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the Illinois State Police.

