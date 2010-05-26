The pigtails are gone: Willie Nelson cuts his hair - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The pigtails are gone: Willie Nelson cuts his hair

By Greg Webb, Producer
Connect
Willie Nelson (before the haircut) Willie Nelson (before the haircut)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Country music fans have come to expect a little eccentricity from legendary crooner Willie Nelson, but he pulled off a real shocker this time.  He cut his hair.

"Oh Noooooo!," wrote one fan who saw a picture of Nelson's new do on the website of Nashville TV and radio personality Jimmy Carter.

Nelson's waist-deep, reddish pigtails have long been one of the singer-songwriter's signature features. However, spokeswoman Elaine Schock said Nelson, who's been hanging loose in Hawaii, got his hair cut in the past couple of weeks.

Schock said the Texas-born performer didn't make a big fuss about the makeover, but she thought he might have grown tired of dealing with long locks.

"There's a lot of maintenance," she said.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

