Land owner puts up gargoyle after battle with IDOT

CRAINVILLE, IL (KFVS) - If you have driven down route 13 these days between Carbondale and Marion, you may have been tempted to take your eyes off the road or in some case stop to take pictures. Over the last few months, the number of signs has grown along Route 13 on the south side. More recently, what appears to be a red devil was added. It is one man's effort to call attention to his battle with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

"The public needs to see what they promised," Landowner Peter Homoya said.

To do so, Peter Homoya launched a war of words against the IDOT. He inflated a large red gargoyle.

"To attract attention so people will read my banners to see what the state has done to me," Homoya said.

Many of Homoya's banners talk about a stop light he says IDOT promised at the intersection of Route 13 and Main Street in Crainville. That was back in 2004.

"They told me, as soon as, the money was appropriated for the six-lane expansion they expedite and put the signaled intersection in," Homoya said.

Homoya said he bought 42 acres and prepared for development. IDOT also sent a letter about its intent to build the intersection to the Village of Crainville. It is also on display. However, the money for road construction never came.

"The intent was expressed that would be a viable step in the design," IDOT Assistant Secretary David Phelps said. "The stop light at the intersection."

Phelps says the 2004 legislature did not approve that plan or money for construction. He said IDOT went back to the drawing board. Phelps added during that time the plans for the six-lane expansion between Marion and Carterville changed to include safety issues and higher costs. In 2009, lawmakers finally passed the capital bill and the more $100 million road project.

"There are some disgruntle people and I understand that and we tried to work with them with the limitation with what our monetary value," Phelps said.

"I wish I would have never talked with them because I would have not invested my money and borrowed money to do this development," Homoya said. "They put the hurts on me."

Homoya added the lack of a stop light cost him several investors. Meanwhile, you may wonder where the money for construction on Route 13 comes from. Phelps said it is largely funded from the motor fuel tax. He added by law the dollars can only be used to improve state roads.

