SEMO football player pleads guilty to assault

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University football player pleaded guilty in a December assault case that left another student injured.

Brett Jones, 16, entered the plea to misdemeanor assault and trespassing charges for his role in the beating of 21-year-old Blake Carlton.

The judge sentenced Jones to one year of unsupervised probation.

Four other students, including three other football players, are awaiting trial.

