Franklin County church damaged by Monday storm

EWING, IL (KFVS) - An isolated thunderstorm Monday knocked out power to the small town of Ewing, and damaged the First Baptist Church.

It took down trees and power lines and brought one very large tree down into the fellowship hall.

High winds uprooted a giant maple that fell on a section of the church built in 1906, and then rolled down and crushed the roof of an addition that's used as the church fellowship hall.

"One of those situations where your mouth just hits the floor, I couldn't believe it," said Pastor Chad McCoy. "I didn't know anything had happened, I was down in West Frankfort and we didn't get rain or nothing."

High winds Monday uprooted the only tree on the church grounds.

"It was bad. A lot of lightning, a lot of thunder a lot of wind," said First Baptist Deacon Paul Walker. "It was completely off the ground, and then it leaned to west and hit the middle section and rolled off to where it's at."

Inside the church, there are broken trusses and the roof is bowed in, and it's a part of the church deacon Paul walker says the congregation can't do without.

"We have fellowship, Sunday school classes, Sunday night services, Bible study, everything is done in this room it's very important to us,"

The damage may also put a damper on plans for vacation bible school in June... ironically themed "let's build an arc." instead, church goers may now have to focus on simply re-building their church.

"We've got our work cut out for us," Walker said.

The good news for this congregation is the church sanctuary was unharmed, so Sunday services will go on as usual.

