Cape Girardeau Co. leader develops plan to better secure Jackson courthouse

By Kathy Sweeney - bio | email

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County has two aging courthouses, both without the kind of visible security measures seen in other parts of the Heartland.

But this year, one county leader wants to change that.

District One Commissioner Paul Koeper is tackling the very touchy task, beginning with the main courthouse in Jackson.

"We have minimum security at the courthouse", Koeper tells me. "The bailiffs, when they come up, they're security for the courthouse. We have minimum security cameras in our courthouse. It's just not a real good, secure situation."

Along with bailiffs and cameras, the Jackson courthouse does see increased security with high profile cases.

On Tuesday, May 18, you could hear a beeping sound coming from the second floor. Sheriff's deputies set up a mobile metal detector, because triple murder suspect Ryan Patterson had a motion hearing. Family members of both victims and suspect emptied their pockets and passed through the unit, before sitting just feet away from each other in the courtroom.

"Everybody that went into the courtroom had to go through a metal detector just so those of us who are in the courtroom can be comfortable that you can do your job and not have somebody pull a weapon," Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle told me.

But, this level of security takes money and manpower, so it ends when the Patterson hearing ends.

"The issue with that is your robbing Peter to pay Paul," Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan admits.

Commissioner Koeper, a former civil engineer, has been quietly working for months to come up with a cost-effective way to permanently secure the 100-year-old building, drawing out his plans on top of a copy of the building floor plan.

"It starts to hit home whenever you start to think about somebody possibly being killed or injured in our courthouses," Koeper explains. "And that being whether it's the public, the defendants coming in. Whether it be the jury, the judges, or our workers. I really don't...I would not like to be here if something like that would happen and me say, well, we just didn't get around to do it. So, we're there now. We want to move forward."

All the county leaders who do business in the Jackson courthouse know about Koeper's efforts. But, not everyone wants to make them public. Circuit Clerk Charles Hudson told me in a recent phone message, just talking about security puts his workers in jeopardy. Prosecutor Swingle stresses he's never felt unsafe in this courthouse.

"I'm a little nervous about a story about courtroom security at all, because I don't want to be like a chicken giving an interview saying, well this henhouse is not all that well defended," he tells me. "So, I would emphasize we do have security measures that we've been using for 20 years, we're just hoping to improve them."

I asked Koeper to describe the current level of security. "I would describe it as being probably poor," he replied.

"It needs to be done and I think that just ignoring it or pretending that it doesn't exist, doesn't solve the problem," says Circuit Judge William Syler.

Koeper faces two big obstacles as he lays out his plan--how much security does this building really need and what will it cost?

"We would bring the public in through this east entrance," Koeper tells me, as the two of us walk through that entrance. Koeper is focusing much of his courthouse security plan here on the Jackson building's main level.

"The plans right now would show the X-ray machine being right here on the left side. The desk would be right here in the middle, with the magnetometer on the right," he explains as we stand near the center of the main floor from that east entrance.

In Koeper's plan, the other two entrances on this floor would act as emergency exits only. He also wants more security cameras installed, along with what he calls a pass-through window at the prosecutor's office.

"And then, a new door with a card swipe entrance only on the right," he continues, "So the employees can get in there and if they want someone else to come in then they can let them in."

Swingle likes the idea of the new window.

"A couple times a year, somebody will get irate with the secretaries. If they're here alone without our investigator it can be frightening," he recalls.

Those with disabilities will still have to use the building's basement entrance. Koeper wants a waiting area created just inside the door with a camera and a button to signal the security officer upstairs.

"When they come down to check them in, they will have as you've seen in airport security places, they call a wand. It's a security wand. They would wave that over that person, check that person out to make sure that he or she does not have any kind of weapons on them," Koeper says.

Sheriff John Jordan supports Koeper's plan.

"I'm comfortable with that, especially compared to what we have right now. It will be 100 times better than what it is."

Morley Swingle tells me, it would be even better if the basement could hold the bulk of the security effort.

"You could put a little addition there. And that way, the people that are coming in for jury duty and coming to be witnesses and coming to be defendants and coming to be lawyers, everybody would come through the basement entrance."

But, Swingle and other leaders agree, an addition right now would be too expensive. As for cot, Koeper puts the work to retro fit the main level at between $60-80,000. The single biggest expense, he says, will be manpower.

"The Sheriff will be responsible for manning the station. He has given me estimates of $60-70,000 a year to man this."

And, the county will actually save tens of thousands of dollars--thanks to the closing of the old federal courthouse. County leaders happily accepted the building's old magnetometer and X-ray machine.

"I felt that we would have an occasion that we would need it when we started trying to beef up the security for the courts," Sheriff Jordan explains. "And so to me, it was a no-brainer to grab a $150,000 piece of machinery to save the county those dollars."

Circuit Judge William Syler has argued and presided over cases in the Jackson courthouse for 35 years. For him, the fault is not in Commissioner Koeper's plan or its cost. It's in this aging courthouse.

"It's certainly an improvement," Syler tells me. "What I really think we need, ultimately someday, is a facility which provides adequate access to all members of the public, as well as security to the staff and to the public. And, it's not going to be in a building like this one, I'm afraid. This building is 100 years old. And it wasn't intended for that sort of service. And it can only be modified so much."

After 31 years as a civil engineer, Paul Koeper is no stranger to tough remodeling plans or tight budgets. But, he tells me there's no need to wait any longer to make the Jackson courthouse safer than it is right now.

"I feel real good about it. I think everybody understands there is a problem. I'm trying to keep the cost down to the very minimum and try to do a lot of the work ourselves."

Koeper says he will present his plan to Cape Girardeau County's other two commissioners at their meeting set for Thursday morning, March 27.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.