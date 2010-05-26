TRCC to cut 45 employees

Read a letter from TRCC President Devin Stephenson to employees about the layoffs of 45 people.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Three Rivers Community College will lay off around 45 employees.

Abound 30 full-time positions and 15 part-time positions will be cut, according to TRCC Coordinator of News & Web Services Megan Keathley.

TRCC President Devin Stephenson called the layoffs "right sizing," meaning the college is making the cuts to make sure the school is running as efficiently as possible in a letter to employees.

Three Rivers Vice President Dr. Wes Payne says none of the positions cut are teaching positions.

The college will still offer the same classes and have the same amount of teaching jobs as last year.

However, cuts were made to the custodial staff, and the daycare center on campus will close at the end of July.

Employees who were laid off were notified yesterday, but will be paid through June 30.

Payne says the cuts will save the college between $500,000 and $600,000, by combining positions and departments within the college.

"What we tried to do is take the resources we have and reorganize them so we can actually produce greater services to the students but at a lower cost at the same time," Payne said.

Several of the folks who lost their jobs during the reorganization will have the opportunity to reapply for similar positions with the college but there will be less of those positions.

There are currently 13 full time and one part time openings online, most of which are only open to internal candidates for the time being.

