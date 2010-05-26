Semi, car collide on I-57 in Mississippi Co.

By Heartland News

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A semi truck ended up in a ditch in Mississippi County after a car crosses the center line on Interstate 57.

It happened on at the second mile marker.

The Heartland News photographer on the scene says the car ran off the side of the road overcorrected and sideswiped the semi.

The driver of the big rig ran off the road trying to avoid the car.

Traffic along the route is running as usual.

No one was injured.

