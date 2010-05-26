Wednesday morning on The Breakfast Show - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wednesday morning on The Breakfast Show

Thank you for watching The Breakfast Show Thank you for watching The Breakfast Show
Lauren tests the EZCracker this morning Lauren tests the EZCracker this morning
Will this kitchen gadget crack the egg correctly? Watch at 6:15 to find out! Will this kitchen gadget crack the egg correctly? Watch at 6:15 to find out!

Good Morning
Today is Wednesday, May 26

Wow - we have a lot going on this morning! At first we thought it must be a full moon - but that's tomorrow night.

Let's switch it up this morning - and in honor of Lauren's EZCracker test I'm giving you the EZBreakfast Show rundown of what's happening this morning:

- A strong earthquake near Japan

- The shuttle Atlantis is returning home at 7:48 a.m. Central time - watch it live when it happens

- The Alexander County Sheriff's Department gets gas for squad cars

- Casino, casino, casino - is Cape the right place for a boat and will it hurt our other two casino towns

- Children's arthritis @ 6:20 a.m.

- A late night for the Cardinals

- A squirrel steals the show at the Twins baseball game - you gotta see this one @ 6:55 this morning

And then the story this morning that has me shaking my head. Lauren tests out what looks like another junky "as seen on TV" kitchen gadget called the EZCracker. It's supposed to make cracking eggs easier. I was really surprised what happened - you'll have to watch at 6:15 to find out why. Or for those of you that just cannot wait - check it out on-line.

Remember you can always get Heartland News on the go on your cell by going to mykfvs.com - we also have free apps. for the iPhone and Android you can download.

I hope you have a great Wednesday - and if it seems a little crazy or hectic don't blame it on the full moon... that's tomorrow.

Thanks for reading and watching this morning!

Duncan Phenix
Executive Producer
Heartland News

Become a fan of Heartland News on Facebook

E-mail Lauren
Become a fan of Lauren on Facebook
E-mail Jim
E-mail Brian
E-mail news tips to The Breakfast Show

Follow Heartland News on Twitter
Follow Lauren's Does it Work on Twitter

If you ever want to call in a news tip - call 1-800-455-KFVS

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly