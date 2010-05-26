Wednesday morning on The Breakfast Show

Will this kitchen gadget crack the egg correctly? Watch at 6:15 to find out!

Thank you for watching The Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Today is Wednesday, May 26

Wow - we have a lot going on this morning! At first we thought it must be a full moon - but that's tomorrow night.

Let's switch it up this morning - and in honor of Lauren's EZCracker test I'm giving you the EZBreakfast Show rundown of what's happening this morning:

- A strong earthquake near Japan

- The shuttle Atlantis is returning home at 7:48 a.m. Central time - watch it live when it happens

- The Alexander County Sheriff's Department gets gas for squad cars

- Casino, casino, casino - is Cape the right place for a boat and will it hurt our other two casino towns

- Children's arthritis @ 6:20 a.m.

- A late night for the Cardinals

- A squirrel steals the show at the Twins baseball game - you gotta see this one @ 6:55 this morning

And then the story this morning that has me shaking my head. Lauren tests out what looks like another junky "as seen on TV" kitchen gadget called the EZCracker. It's supposed to make cracking eggs easier. I was really surprised what happened - you'll have to watch at 6:15 to find out why. Or for those of you that just cannot wait - check it out on-line.

Remember you can always get Heartland News on the go on your cell by going to mykfvs.com - we also have free apps. for the iPhone and Android you can download.

I hope you have a great Wednesday - and if it seems a little crazy or hectic don't blame it on the full moon... that's tomorrow.

Thanks for reading and watching this morning!

Duncan Phenix

Executive Producer

Heartland News

