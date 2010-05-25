What does casino analysis mean for Cape Girardeau?

The Cape Girardeau City Council will hold a special session Thursday night to discuss designating a preferred developer for a potential casino in town.

Check out our archive of stories on the Isle of Capri casino in Cape Girardeau.

Check out our archive of stories on the proposed Cape Girardeau casino.

By Zakk Gammon - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A new analysis shows Cape Girardeau is the best option, from a revenue stand point, for a state gaming license.

"It's good when the numbers are in your favor, at least these initial numbers," City Manager Scott Meyer said Tuesday.

Meyer says just because this particular report shows Cape Girardeau as a favorable option, it's not a done deal.

"I think it will play a big part, but it's not the only part and won't be the only study," said Meyer.

The analysis was conducted by Ameristar Casinos, Inc., based in Las Vegas, NV. The company has locations as close as St. Charles, MO and Kansas City, MO.

"[The] outgoing executive director had requested input from the gaming industry regarding the input of the reissuance of the 13th gaming license on existing casinos," said Ameristar Sr. Vice President of Public Affairs Troy Stremming.

Stremming says he thinks Cape Girardeau has a great shot at getting the license.

"Their focus is on incremental tax revenue to the state," said Stremming. "So if that license is going to be issued in the short term, we would certainly support a location that's going to create the most revenue for the state of Missouri."

Even with a great economic outlook, however, Meyer says it probably won't sway people who are opposed.

"I don't think an economic study will probably change the minds of people who are against it, because that's not the reason why they're against it for the most part," he said.

City leaders will hold a study session June 3 to hear from developers about their vision for a casino in Cape Girardeau. The meeting is open to the public.

Ameristar didn't actually say they were interested in coming to Cape if the city gets the license, but with the new numbers, Stremming says it certainly isn't out of the question.

