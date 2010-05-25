Caruthersville officials not worried about a Cape Girardeau casino - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Caruthersville officials not worried about a Cape Girardeau casino

By Holly Brantley

Caruthersville, MO (KFVS) – Would a casino in Cape Girardeau mean luck would run out in Caruthersville?  Mayor Diane Sayre says no.

"We've discussed it but we don't think it would hurt us too much," said Sayre.

Caruthersville is home to Lady Luck Casino. Riverboat gambling came to the city in 1994.

"It's been  nothing but positive for us," said Sayre. "It brings in about 1.5 million in revenue. We could lose about 10% but we'd find other ways to make it up and we've already started discussing that."

Sayre says they are proud to be home to the casino because it's brought in jobs and money for improvements projects.

"Our city has only seen good things. We haven't had an increase in crime. They've been an excellent corporate partner for our town," Sayre said.

"I think Cape Girardeau has done a good job updating the downtown area so far," said Sayre.

"I'm sure the father's of Cape Girardeau will do their homework when it comes to bringing in a boat," she added.

