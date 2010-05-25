College credits for high school students

By Laura Wibbenmeyer - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Graduating high school is a proud moment for any senior, but could you imagine getting your high school degree and an associate degree in the same month?

That is what five seniors at Farmington High School did.

After hearing about these exceptional high school students it gets you wondering...how common is something like this?

It's nothing new to earn some college credits while in high school but what opportunities are out there?

Cape Central High School counselor Katy Andersson says as students are making their schedules, more and more are looking for ways to get college credits.

"I think it's becoming popular not just for the students but for the parents trying to finance college," said Andersson.

High school students like Bryce Tobin say they will take advantage of college courses in high school.

"It'd be good to go ahead and get the credits and get the credits knocked out for college," said Tobin.

Central students have three ways to rack up college credits:

1) Early college credit (ECC)

2) Advanced placement courses (AP)

3) Dual credit option

Andersson says some students can take advantage of all three of these programs.

"If they put the whole package together these are high motivated students, they would have their first two years of college, those core classes, take care of," said Andersson.

Before you leave Cape Central you could also have half of an associate's degree completed thanks the Career Technology Center right next door to the high school.

"At the Career Technology Center during their high school junior and senior year they can receive 32 to 36 hours of community college credits through Mineral Area College," said CTC director Rich Payne.

Payne says programs like Farmington's are paving the way for more college credit opportunities.

"We're in a new era here and we're in a new beginning and we're bringing a new model to the Cape Girardeau region so I think the possibilities are there," said Payne.

Usually on the elite students area able to take on high school classes and several college courses but all students are encouraged to look at their opportunities with their counselors. Also, a big bonus to these college credits is most of the time they come at a very reduced cost.

