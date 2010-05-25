School boards consider Zeigler-Royalton, Christopher school merger

Christopher and Ziegler-Royalton high schools are just a few miles apart. But if school leaders get their way that could soon change. They are talking about merging the two districts.

Zeigler-Royalton and Christopher Highs look at consolidation

By Heartland News

CHRISTOPHER, IL (KFVS) - A study out of Springfield, IL recommends the Zeigler-Royalton and Christopher high school districts merge into one.

Monday night, both school boards heard a presentation based on that study.

The 300 page report cites several factors for the merge.

That includes the opportunity to enhance curriculum, financial incentives from the state of Illinois, and the slight fiscal savings it would create.

Both school boards could meet individually to discuss the topic further next month.

