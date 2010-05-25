Division of Alcohol and Tobacco cuts hurt Poplar Bluff law enforcement

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced $1 million will be cut from the budget for Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

The agency will lose 24 jobs, and will be left with just 17 full time employees statewide.

The cuts mean local police and sheriff's departments will have to pick up the duties typically carried out by the state agency.

One of those duties is to conduct compliance checks at bars and convenience stories to make sure retailers are not selling to minors.

But the Poplar Bluff Police Department says it doesn't have the man power to pick up the slack.

"There's more demand put on us, and no money to meet that demand," said Deputy Chief Jeff Rolland.

Rolland says his department typically assists Alcohol and Tobacco Control in compliance checks around town, but doesn't see how his department would be able to handle those checks alone.

"They are time consuming investigations," Rolland said. "Whenever an investigation is time consuming, it eats up man power and it eats up money in the budget that wasn't there to begin with."

Julie Keele works with the Butler County Community Resource Council and works to reduce under aged drinking.

She says she can't understand why the agency is absorbing such a deep cut.

"Why do you want to cut something that's working?" she asked. "Right now they have three special agents from the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco that do compliance checks in the state of Missouri. Now how many places can those three people go?"

Rolland says even with a department that's stretched thin, the police won't ignore its new responsibilities.

"We can't just say, oh well, we're not going to check that. We're going to have to do what we can to ensure that laws are being enforced and people are complying with those laws," he said.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety says it will know by mid June which jobs within the department will be cut.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.