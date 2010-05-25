School bus and ATV collide in Bollinger County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

School bus and ATV collide in Bollinger County

By Heartland News

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Bollinger County sheriff's deputies are investigating a school bus crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the school bus collided with an ATV around 3 p.m.

The wreck happened on Highway 34 just east of the Castor River.

The only people on the Woodland school bus were a driver and one student.  Neither of them were hurt.

The person on the ATV was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.  No word on that person's condition.

