School bus and ATV collide in Bollinger County

By Heartland News

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Bollinger County sheriff's deputies are investigating a school bus crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the school bus collided with an ATV around 3 p.m.

The wreck happened on Highway 34 just east of the Castor River.

The only people on the Woodland school bus were a driver and one student. Neither of them were hurt.

The person on the ATV was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital. No word on that person's condition.

