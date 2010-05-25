One injured in officer shooting

By Heartland News

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) - One man was flown to a St. Louis hospital and several Williamson County deputies are on administrative leave following a shooting in Herrin Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police Captain Scott Rice identifies the victim as Robert Bandy, 56, of Herrin. According to Rice, Bandy was shot a number of times by several Williamson County deputies inside a home at 8597 Tiger Street.

Rice said Williamson County deputies were called to the home at 11:05 a.m. to enforce a restraining order. Bandy refused to leave when deputies ordered him to get out of the home, then picked up a handgun. Deputies shot Bandy multiple times when he refused to drop the gun, Rice said.

"On confronting the person in which the order of protection was against, the suspect disobeyed the orders of the officers, was not cooperating, picked up a pistol, brazed it at the officers, and again the officers asked the suspect to drop the weapon," Rice said. "The suspect refused, and the officers took action to protect themselves and shot the suspect."

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, said Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick. Vick did not say exactly how many officers were involved.

Bandy's condition was unknown.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.