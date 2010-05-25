Body of fisherman found near Barkley Dam

By Heartland News

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A fisherman drowned at Barkley Dam Tuesday morning, according to the Livingston County Coroner Jeff Armstrong.

Armstrong says Richard Brown of Grand Rivers, Kentucky was fishing Tuesday when his boat got too closed to a spillway and it overturned about 10:30 a.m.

Witnesses saw the boat go under and called emergency personnel.

A crew working on Barkley Dam tried to assist, but was only able to help recover the body.

Armstrong says Brown's death is considered an accidental drowning.

Several emergency agencies from across Livingston County responded to the scene.

