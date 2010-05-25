EZ Cracker: Does it Work?

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

Bloomfield, MO (KFVS) - Not that cracking eggs is all that hard, but now, it's supposed to be even simpler with the gadget called the "EZ Cracker."

It splits open the egg leaving no shell behind every time, but Does it Work? For $16 it better work perfect to validate taking up space in Kellie Fewell's kitchen drawers. She's already skeptical.

"I'm thinking we're going to have eggs everywhere."

The commercial promises...it's egg-stra easy. So, let's take a crack at it.

"Hey! Whoa! That worked perfectly! I'm shocked!"

We gotta do this again. Egg #2 cracks perfectly again in this gadget.

"It really does work."

So far and even when Kellie presses with all her might. The commercial promises this gadget can also separate the yolk from the egg whites, just put on the attachment. So, Kellie places yet another egg in the gadget's cradle, and it works again!

One last claim to round out this test. The makers say EZ Cracker helps you peel hard-boiled eggs more easily.

"That doesn't do quite as well."

In fact, Kellie says it's easier to just peel the hard-boiled eggs over the sink and with running water. Still, she's willing to look past this in place of the other "egg-xtraordinary" tasks made simpler by the EZ Cracker.

"You're sitting here trying to make a cake or something, crack it yourself, you get all the shell in there. Bust the yolk if you're trying to make a good fried egg. This would be better"

This cook likes that separating power. She can't eat egg yolks and says the EZ Cracker could save her money by keeping her from buying expensive egg-white substitutes.

"A grade 'A'. It really does what it says."

We took a crack at it with several eggs, and each time this product worked. So, let's serve up a wholesome 'grade A' for the $16 EZ Cracker on this Does it Work test. I bought it at Sears Grand in Cape Girardeau.

