Tuesday morning on The Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Today is Tuesday, May 25

This morning on The Breakfast Show were talking about what it will cost you. As in - what it will really cost to go to college - what it will really cost to buy a house and the one none of us like to think about but will have to some day ... the cost of dying. While the up front price may seem reasonable there are many other not so obvious costs you need to consider. We'll go through those this morning around 5:45, 6:05 and 6:45.

Something that's not going to cost you anything is a warm morning forecast. Brian's telling me we could still see some rain today - sort of like yesterday but maybe less intense. Speaking of yesterday - officially in Cape Girardeau it was the first day this year the temperature was above 90 degrees - actually topping out at 91 degrees at the airport. Welcome back Heartland humidity!

Parents - this should interest you - we will be showing you a new way your child's braces are being made. Not only is it supposed to make the fix more accurate, the makers claim it cuts down on the length of time someone needs to wear braces by up to 40%. See this story in this morning's Heartland Health at 6:15.

On The Breakfast Show we're also updating the budget battles in Illinois and Kentucky, the oil leak in the Gulf and amazing video of a tornado in South Dakota.

Duncan Phenix

Executive Producer

Heartland News

