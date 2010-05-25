Izaac Pursley lives with Achondroplasia, a form of Dwarfism

By Jeff Cunningham - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A local couple can serve as examples to all of us about taking lemons and making lemonade.

Two years ago, Greg and Sheree Pursley were expecting their second child. Everything seemed normal but it wasn't. It's been a rough ride but in the end they are what they were expecting to be two years ago proud parents.

Looking at two-year-old Izaac Pursley it may be hard to get your mind around the wires, the machines and the fact that he looks different.

His parents say he is a typical two year old in most ways.

"He's a normal kid. He still throws tantrums and he's hilarious and he's going to grow up but he'll only be four foot. Average," Greg Pursley said.

Izaac has something called Achondroplasia, a form of Dwarfism. It was an unexpected diagnosis after a normal pregnancy and it was tough news to hear when doctors told them after Izaac was born.

Sheree Pursley remembers what she said to the doctors.

"You mean like a little person? And they were like, yeah, and I said they can't be right since me or my husband are not little people," she said. "They said 80 percent are genetic mutations that can happen to average height people," she added.

Achondroplasia is the most common type of Dwarfism and for babies, there are a lot of possible complications. Izaac has been through a lot.

He's had bouts with Hydrocephilis, spinal surgeries and multiple pneumonias. The Pursley's spent weeks at a time at Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

Stressful times with lots of worry and little sleep and more of the same when they got home. Lot's of new medical equipment and little experience with it.

Sheree Pursley describes it as very scary. "We have single-handedly performed resuscitation on Izaac at least ten times," she said.

"We have had a head to toe blue baby at least six times. But in the end, your extinct kicks in and you do what you have to do," Sheree Pursley said.

It's been a long road and there is a long road ahead. Izaac may have more hospital stays in his future but his prognosis is good and his life-expectancy is long even if he will always be different.

Greg says it used to get them down but now they look at Izaac as unique.

Achondroplasia happens only one out of every 50,000 births.

"He's got a unique personality. He'll just have a body to go with it," Greg Pursley said.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.