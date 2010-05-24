New analysis claims Cape Girardeau best spot for a casino - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New analysis claims Cape Girardeau best spot for a casino

By Heartland News

LAS VEGAS, NV (KFVS) - A new impact study conducted by Ameristar Casinos says Missouri would receive the most tax benefit if it located a casino in Cape Girardeau.

The state is trying to decide which city should receive the casino license relinquished by Pinnacle Entertainment, which closed the President Casino in St Louis.

Cape Girardeau is competing with two other cities.  They are Chain of Rocks, which is a St Louis suburb and Sugar Creek, a suburb of Kansas City.

According to Ameristar's analysis, a casino in Cape Girardeau would bring in around $87 million dollars.  The report goes on to say "virtually none would be cannibalized from existing Missouri casinos.  The closest Missouri casino to Cape Girardeau is in Caruthersville.

Troy Stremming, Ameristar's Senior Vice President of Government relations and public affairs says about $23 million of that would be annual incremental new tax revenue. 

Stremming says that's almost double the amount that would be generated by Chain of Rocks and nearly three times the amount generated by a casino in Sugar Creek.

Ameristar says it completed the analysis after Missouri Gaming Commission officials called for existing and potential casino operators to conduct economic impact studies to determine which location would add the most incremental revenue to the state.

For more information follow the link below.

http://www.ameristar.com/Press_Release_Preview.aspx?PressId=1322

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly