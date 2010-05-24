New analysis claims Cape Girardeau best spot for a casino

The Cape Girardeau City Council will hold a special session Thursday night to discuss designating a preferred developer for a potential casino in town.

The Cape Girardeau City Council will hold a special session Thursday night to discuss designating a preferred developer for a potential casino in town.

Check out our archive of stories on the Isle of Capri casino in Cape Girardeau.

Check out our archive of stories on the Isle of Capri casino in Cape Girardeau.

Check out our archive of stories on the proposed Cape Girardeau casino.

Check out our archive of stories on the proposed Cape Girardeau casino.

By Heartland News

LAS VEGAS, NV (KFVS) - A new impact study conducted by Ameristar Casinos says Missouri would receive the most tax benefit if it located a casino in Cape Girardeau.

The state is trying to decide which city should receive the casino license relinquished by Pinnacle Entertainment, which closed the President Casino in St Louis.

Cape Girardeau is competing with two other cities. They are Chain of Rocks, which is a St Louis suburb and Sugar Creek, a suburb of Kansas City.

According to Ameristar's analysis, a casino in Cape Girardeau would bring in around $87 million dollars. The report goes on to say "virtually none would be cannibalized from existing Missouri casinos. The closest Missouri casino to Cape Girardeau is in Caruthersville.

Troy Stremming, Ameristar's Senior Vice President of Government relations and public affairs says about $23 million of that would be annual incremental new tax revenue.

Stremming says that's almost double the amount that would be generated by Chain of Rocks and nearly three times the amount generated by a casino in Sugar Creek.

Ameristar says it completed the analysis after Missouri Gaming Commission officials called for existing and potential casino operators to conduct economic impact studies to determine which location would add the most incremental revenue to the state.

For more information follow the link below.

http://www.ameristar.com/Press_Release_Preview.aspx?PressId=1322

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.