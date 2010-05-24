Poplar Bluff Schools consider drug testing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff Schools consider drug testing

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Officials in the Poplar Bluff School District propose drug testing students this coming school year.

Poplar Bluff officials want to look at drug testing programs in districts like Sikeston, New Madrid and East Prairie as they come up with a plan for their own students.

Poplar Bluff Assistant Superintendent Chris Hon says he can't emphasize enough how important extracurricular activities are to students in the district.

"That extra amount of school experience is what keeps kids involved and keeps them motivated," he said.

He says by drug testing students involved in everything from sports to band to student council, clean students can set a good example for others.

"This gives them an opportunity to tell another student that no, I don't want to be involved in that, and the reason why is because I don't want to mess up my activities," Hon said.

Hon says the district will probably start by testing for illegal street drugs such as marijuana, then possibly begin testing for performance enhancing drugs later on.

Hon added that the school may test students before big events, or may just test five percent of the students every month.

Either way, students say the drug testing is welcome.

"I think it will help us out if they did drug tests so they would stay off of it. It would help them run faster and get better grades in school," says junior Heather Johnson.

Hon says nothing is set in stone, but he's been receiving nothing but positive feedback from folks in the community.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly