Poplar Bluff Schools consider drug testing

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Officials in the Poplar Bluff School District propose drug testing students this coming school year.

Poplar Bluff officials want to look at drug testing programs in districts like Sikeston, New Madrid and East Prairie as they come up with a plan for their own students.

Poplar Bluff Assistant Superintendent Chris Hon says he can't emphasize enough how important extracurricular activities are to students in the district.

"That extra amount of school experience is what keeps kids involved and keeps them motivated," he said.

He says by drug testing students involved in everything from sports to band to student council, clean students can set a good example for others.

"This gives them an opportunity to tell another student that no, I don't want to be involved in that, and the reason why is because I don't want to mess up my activities," Hon said.

Hon says the district will probably start by testing for illegal street drugs such as marijuana, then possibly begin testing for performance enhancing drugs later on.

Hon added that the school may test students before big events, or may just test five percent of the students every month.

Either way, students say the drug testing is welcome.

"I think it will help us out if they did drug tests so they would stay off of it. It would help them run faster and get better grades in school," says junior Heather Johnson.

Hon says nothing is set in stone, but he's been receiving nothing but positive feedback from folks in the community.

