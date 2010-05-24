Poplar Bluff Schools consider drug testing

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Officials in the Poplar Bluff School District propose drug testing students this coming school year.
Poplar Bluff officials want to look at drug testing programs in districts like Sikeston, New Madrid and East Prairie as they come up with a plan for their own students.
Poplar Bluff Assistant Superintendent Chris Hon says he can't emphasize enough how important extracurricular activities are to students in the district.
"That extra amount of school experience is what keeps kids involved and keeps them motivated," he said.
He says by drug testing students involved in everything from sports to band to student council, clean students can set a good example for others.
"This gives them an opportunity to tell another student that no, I don't want to be involved in that, and the reason why is because I don't want to mess up my activities," Hon said.
Hon says the district will probably start by testing for illegal street drugs such as marijuana, then possibly begin testing for performance enhancing drugs later on.
Hon added that the school may test students before big events, or may just test five percent of the students every month.
Either way, students say the drug testing is welcome.
"I think it will help us out if they did drug tests so they would stay off of it. It would help them run faster and get better grades in school," says junior Heather Johnson.
Hon says nothing is set in stone, but he's been receiving nothing but positive feedback from folks in the community.
Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.
The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.
The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.
Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.
Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.
A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:
A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:
United Express will have earlier connections according to Barkley Regional Airport.
United Express will have earlier connections according to Barkley Regional Airport.
A Jackson woman is battling kidney failure while she waits for a perfect donor match. Now her friends and family are doing what they can to get the word out about kidney donation.
A Jackson woman is battling kidney failure while she waits for a perfect donor match. Now her friends and family are doing what they can to get the word out about kidney donation.
Bush, 93, lost his wife, Barabara just last week. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history.
Bush, 93, lost his wife, Barabara just last week. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history.
Outraged parents say preschooler Abdul Dannoui cruelly had his mouth taped shut and regularly had his lunch thrown out by his own teachers.
Outraged parents say preschooler Abdul Dannoui cruelly had his mouth taped shut and regularly had his lunch thrown out by his own teachers.
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.
BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody and was arrested in a wooded area, according to Nashville police.
BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody and was arrested in a wooded area, according to Nashville police.
The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was arrested Monday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was arrested Monday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.
A Hartsville man wasn’t happy when the popular cooler maker YETI decided to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.
A Hartsville man wasn’t happy when the popular cooler maker YETI decided to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.
Authorities identified the suspected driver a 25-year-old man from Richmond Hill.
Authorities identified the suspected driver a 25-year-old man from Richmond Hill.
Sylacauga police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 5-year-old Malachi Quintanilla.
Sylacauga police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 5-year-old Malachi Quintanilla.
On Sunday afternoon, law enforcement in Tazewell County, Illinois, held a press conference explaining their history with Reinking and his family.
On Sunday afternoon, law enforcement in Tazewell County, Illinois, held a press conference explaining their history with Reinking and his family.