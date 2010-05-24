Dispatchers: First line of defense

By Holly Brantley - email

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - From street fights, to murders, to heart attacks, to missing children, local dispatchers say they have to be ready for anything.

"It can be anything when the phone rings," said Mashelle Novak. "You don't know."

Novak works for the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. There and in other departments, dispatchers work in high stress dramatic situations. Challenges of the job include no face to face contact with the person in need on the other end of the line. The job can be tough.

"It's your job to get help and make sure everybody goes home," said Novak. "We are trained, and trained, and trained. Someone is calling you at their worst moment of their life."

Novak says callers can be hysterical and it's her job to keep them as calm as possible. Sometimes, she says, they even play the role of psychologist.

"You have to treat every call just as important as the next. You have to be compassionate to everybody," said Novak. "I need to know where you and if you're in danger. I need to know how many weapons are involved."

"They are like the nervous center of our department," said Sgt. Jim McMillen. "They basically take information and send it out to the rest of the body. We can't do our job without that link."

"They can get labeled as secretaries," McMillen added. "That's so inappropriate."

Dispatchers must be brilliant communicators as they translate your emergency to officers in the field. Sgt. McMillen says as they keep that caller sane, they provide no only technical, but moral support for officers on the street.

"They're an angel on your shoulder," said Sgt. McMillen.

With a video system known as Pelco, dispatchers in Sikeston can actually be eyes for officers from headquarters. They can use the cameras and zoom in on most of Sikeston, including areas with the highest rates of incidents including crime and accidents.

"It's amazing," said Novak.

McMillen and Novak say it's a job that can take a toll because dispatchers go through the same emotional trauma as officers in the field.

"After the fact it takes a toll, but we always get through it," said Novak. "It's our job."

