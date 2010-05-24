Dispatchers: First line of defense

By Holly Brantley - email
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - From street fights, to murders, to heart attacks, to missing children, local dispatchers say they have to be ready for anything.
"It can be anything when the phone rings," said Mashelle Novak. "You don't know."
Novak works for the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. There and in other departments, dispatchers work in high stress dramatic situations. Challenges of the job include no face to face contact with the person in need on the other end of the line. The job can be tough.
"It's your job to get help and make sure everybody goes home," said Novak. "We are trained, and trained, and trained. Someone is calling you at their worst moment of their life."
Novak says callers can be hysterical and it's her job to keep them as calm as possible. Sometimes, she says, they even play the role of psychologist.
"You have to treat every call just as important as the next. You have to be compassionate to everybody," said Novak. "I need to know where you and if you're in danger. I need to know how many weapons are involved."
"They are like the nervous center of our department," said Sgt. Jim McMillen. "They basically take information and send it out to the rest of the body. We can't do our job without that link."
"They can get labeled as secretaries," McMillen added. "That's so inappropriate."
Dispatchers must be brilliant communicators as they translate your emergency to officers in the field. Sgt. McMillen says as they keep that caller sane, they provide no only technical, but moral support for officers on the street.
"They're an angel on your shoulder," said Sgt. McMillen.
With a video system known as Pelco, dispatchers in Sikeston can actually be eyes for officers from headquarters. They can use the cameras and zoom in on most of Sikeston, including areas with the highest rates of incidents including crime and accidents.
"It's amazing," said Novak.
McMillen and Novak say it's a job that can take a toll because dispatchers go through the same emotional trauma as officers in the field.
"After the fact it takes a toll, but we always get through it," said Novak. "It's our job."
Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.
The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.
The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.
Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.
Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.
A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:
A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:
United Express will have earlier connections according to Barkley Regional Airport.
United Express will have earlier connections according to Barkley Regional Airport.
A Jackson woman is battling kidney failure while she waits for a perfect donor match. Now her friends and family are doing what they can to get the word out about kidney donation.
A Jackson woman is battling kidney failure while she waits for a perfect donor match. Now her friends and family are doing what they can to get the word out about kidney donation.
Bush, 93, lost his wife, Barabara just last week. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history.
Bush, 93, lost his wife, Barabara just last week. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history.
Outraged parents say preschooler Abdul Dannoui cruelly had his mouth taped shut and regularly had his lunch thrown out by his own teachers.
Outraged parents say preschooler Abdul Dannoui cruelly had his mouth taped shut and regularly had his lunch thrown out by his own teachers.
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.
BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody and was arrested in a wooded area, according to Nashville police.
BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody and was arrested in a wooded area, according to Nashville police.
The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was arrested Monday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was arrested Monday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.
A Hartsville man wasn’t happy when the popular cooler maker YETI decided to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.
A Hartsville man wasn’t happy when the popular cooler maker YETI decided to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.
Authorities identified the suspected driver a 25-year-old man from Richmond Hill.
Authorities identified the suspected driver a 25-year-old man from Richmond Hill.
Sylacauga police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 5-year-old Malachi Quintanilla.
Sylacauga police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 5-year-old Malachi Quintanilla.
On Sunday afternoon, law enforcement in Tazewell County, Illinois, held a press conference explaining their history with Reinking and his family.
On Sunday afternoon, law enforcement in Tazewell County, Illinois, held a press conference explaining their history with Reinking and his family.