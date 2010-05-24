Man arrested after attempted burglary near Paducah - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested after attempted burglary near Paducah

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Brian Westra (Source: McCracken County Jail) Brian Westra (Source: McCracken County Jail)

By Heartland News

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Mayfield man has been charged with attempted burglary after an incident at Smoke Shop Liquors south of Paducah.

Police say 30-year-old Brian Westra broke the glass of the drive through window on Sunday.

Store showed the suspect attempting to enter the store through drive through window and shows the suspect trying to reach in and trying to open the window where he cut his finger and left blood on the glass.

According to investigators, Westra took off, but not before a clerk got a good look at him and his license plate.

Deputies say Westra actually came back to the smoke shop and the clerk was able to positively identify him as the man that tried to break in.

He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

