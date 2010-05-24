Man injured after farming accident Cape Girardeau Co.

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A man was involved in a terrible accident Monday afternoon on County Road 553 near Fruitland.

Captain Jeremy Laurentius with the Fruitland Fire Department says a tractor rolled over a man and trapped him underneath.

The 911 call came in around 4:15 Monday afternoon. When authorities arrived, they got him out, and a helicopter flew him to a hospital.

The man's name has not been released.

