Storms knock power out in Chaffee, MO, partially collapse building in Martin, TN

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
damage in Martin, TN
By Heartland News

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - Storms moving through Martin, Tennessee Monday partially knocked down a building downtown.

Wind and lightning also downed power lines, according to the National Weather Service.

Golf ball sized hail was recorded in Martin.

There are also reports of flooding.

Martin's mayor says several power lines are down.  Crews were working to restore power to about 40 homes.

A trained spotter recorded 58 mph winds in Union City in Obion County.

Ameren reported on their website that 116 customers were out of power in Chaffee as of 6:10 Monday night.

Check out cNews to see viewer submitted storm photos from Monday.

