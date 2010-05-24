State Fire Marshal investigating suspicious fire in Cairo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

State Fire Marshal investigating suspicious fire in Cairo

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
By Heartland News

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating after a suspicious fire broke out at an abandoned home in Cairo.

Firefighters responded at 10:10 p.m. Sunday to a house in the 300 block of 33rd Street.

Crews found the single story, wood frame home engulfed.  They let it burn down.

The building was abandoned and did not have utilities turned on, according to the Cairo Fire Chief.

