State Fire Marshal investigating suspicious fire in Cairo

On Friday, prosecutors filed charges against 22-year-old Pristine Henderson. They believe, she started a string of fires in Cairo.

On Friday, prosecutors filed charges against 22-year-old Pristine Henderson. They believe, she started a string of fires in Cairo.

The Cairo Police Department confirms at least two departments fough a house fire in Cairo, Illinois Friday.

The Cairo Police Department confirms at least two departments fough a house fire in Cairo, Illinois Friday.

Updated: 12:10am: A second fire has been reported in the Cairo area Sunday night. The first fire was at a two story house near 33rd Street and Park.

Updated: 12:10am: A second fire has been reported in the Cairo area Sunday night. The first fire was at a two story house near 33rd Street and Park.

Two More Fires in Cairo

Two More Fires in Cairo

Investigators search through the rubble at the scene of two suspicious fires Monday in Cairo.

Investigators search through the rubble at the scene of two suspicious fires Monday in Cairo.

Fire crews put out a fire in a vacant home in Cairo Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews put out a fire in a vacant home in Cairo Thursday afternoon.

Police in Cairo continue to investigate two fires in one week.

Police in Cairo continue to investigate two fires in one week.

Two Fires in One Week in Cairo

Two Fires in One Week in Cairo

Investigators rule three house fires in Cairo as arson.

Investigators rule three house fires in Cairo as arson.

A man formerly of Cairo faces two felony arson charges from Cairo fires and at least six charges of arson in Montana.

A man formerly of Cairo faces two felony arson charges from Cairo fires and at least six charges of arson in Montana.

Man Charged with Two Arsons in Cairo

Man Charged with Two Arsons in Cairo

Cairo firefighters are on the scene of a large house fire. The fire was called out around 3:30 this morning at 2215 Park Avenue.

Cairo firefighters are on the scene of a large house fire. The fire was called out around 3:30 this morning at 2215 Park Avenue.

Four fire departments fought a fire that investigators are calling "suspicious" Friday in Cairo.

Four fire departments fought a fire that investigators are calling "suspicious" Friday in Cairo.

CAIRO, IL - (KFVS) Firefighters from multiple departments were called out to a building fire around 9:30 Thursday night in downtown Cairo. The large vacant building at the corner of 10th and Commercial

CAIRO, IL - (KFVS) Firefighters from multiple departments were called out to a building fire around 9:30 Thursday night in downtown Cairo. The large vacant building at the corner of 10th and Commercial

The Illinois State Fire Marshall has launched an investigation into another fire, this one happening around midnight Saturday.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall has launched an investigation into another fire, this one happening around midnight Saturday.

A fire early Sunday morning ripped through several buildings in Cairo, resulting in a call for extra help.

A fire early Sunday morning ripped through several buildings in Cairo, resulting in a call for extra help.

People who live in Cairo say they have gotten used to the sound of fire trucks and the sight of flames.

People who live in Cairo say they have gotten used to the sound of fire trucks and the sight of flames.

People in Cairo say fire trucks are a common sight

People in Cairo say fire trucks are a common sight

Fire fighters were called to the scene of a house fire at 520 21st Street shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the Cairo Fire Department the fire probably began in the living room by a kerosene heater.

Fire fighters were called to the scene of a house fire at 520 21st Street shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the Cairo Fire Department the fire probably began in the living room by a kerosene heater.

Crews were on the scene of a house fire on the corner of Sycamore and 33rd Street into the late evening hours Sunday night.

Crews were on the scene of a house fire on the corner of Sycamore and 33rd Street into the late evening hours Sunday night.

Firefighters respond to another house fire in Cairo

Firefighters respond to another house fire in Cairo

The initial call came in around 10:30 p.m. Friday to a home near the intersection of 37th and Elm Streets in Cairo.

The initial call came in around 10:30 p.m. Friday to a home near the intersection of 37th and Elm Streets in Cairo.

Fire crews dispatched twice to overnight house fire in Cairo

Fire crews dispatched twice to overnight house fire in Cairo

By Heartland News

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating after a suspicious fire broke out at an abandoned home in Cairo.

Firefighters responded at 10:10 p.m. Sunday to a house in the 300 block of 33rd Street.

Crews found the single story, wood frame home engulfed. They let it burn down.

The building was abandoned and did not have utilities turned on, according to the Cairo Fire Chief.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.