Small fire damages Cape Girardeau apartment

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Firefighters responded to a small fire in an apartment building near the Southeast Missouri State University Campus early Monday morning.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, they found a fire in a ground-level apartment at 7 Village Drive at the Village on the Green apartments off North Sprigg St.

Firefighters say the apartment did receive light fire damage and smoke damage.

The fire is being investigated as suspicious. The apartment unit was unoccupied and the electric was turned off at the time of the fire, according to the fire department.

Everyone was able to get out of the apartments without any injuries.

At this time there is no cause of this fire.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.