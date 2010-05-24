Monday on The Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Today is Monday, May 24

This morning, more than a month after the oil crisis in the Gulf began, you are getting the chance to watch the oil leak - LIVE - for yourself. As of this email being sent out, you can go to kfvs12.com to watch the leak live on your computer. You can also watch this LIVE on BP's web site. All of this video is being provided to the media by BP. The oil company is still hoping today that a procedure to plug the damaged well head will stop the leak.

On The Breakfast Show today we'll also be talking about budgets - I know it sounds dull - but it really is important. Illinois lawmakers are back in Springfield today trying to get the state budget passed and hopefully get some bills paid. In Kentucky the governor has also called a 5 day special session to try getting a budget passed. In Kentucky the special session is costing taxpayers $64,000 a day.

Speaking of money - how would you like some? According to a growing number of people there's a way to use on-line sweepstakes and get luxuries you never would be able to normally afford. See how these new "sweepers" are cleaning-up on-line - watch the story on The Breakfast Show at 5:45 this morning.

Brian's back in the StormTeam Center right now trying to figure out how he's going to stay original this week when he tells us it's going to be pretty warm (hot if you ask me) and there could be some pop-up showers in the afternoon. Oh - and that it's going to stay humid. Tune in each morning between 5 and 7 this week to see if there really is 100 different ways to say - warm and humid with a chance of rain. You can do it Brian - we have faith!

I hope you all had a great weekend - and will have an even better week.

