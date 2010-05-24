Monday on The Breakfast Show - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Monday on The Breakfast Show

You can now watch the BP oil leak live on-line You can now watch the BP oil leak live on-line
Thank you for getting up early with The Breakfast Show Thank you for getting up early with The Breakfast Show
Brian's hard at work in the StormTeam Center this morning Brian's hard at work in the StormTeam Center this morning

Good Morning
Today is Monday, May 24

This morning, more than a month after the oil crisis in the Gulf began, you are getting the chance to watch the oil leak - LIVE - for yourself. As of this email being sent out, you can go to kfvs12.com to watch the leak live on your computer. You can also watch this LIVE on BP's web site. All of this video is being provided to the media by BP. The oil company is still hoping today that a procedure to plug the damaged well head will stop the leak.

On The Breakfast Show today we'll also be talking about budgets - I know it sounds dull - but it really is important. Illinois lawmakers are back in Springfield today trying to get the state budget passed and hopefully get some bills paid. In Kentucky the governor has also called a 5 day special session to try getting a budget passed. In Kentucky the special session is costing taxpayers $64,000 a day.

Speaking of money - how would you like some? According to a growing number of people there's a way to use on-line sweepstakes and get luxuries you never would be able to normally afford. See how these new "sweepers" are cleaning-up on-line - watch the story on The Breakfast Show at 5:45 this morning.

Brian's back in the StormTeam Center right now trying to figure out how he's going to stay original this week when he tells us it's going to be pretty warm (hot if you ask me) and there could be some pop-up showers in the afternoon. Oh - and that it's going to stay humid. Tune in each morning between 5 and 7 this week to see if there really is 100 different ways to say - warm and humid with a chance of rain. You can do it Brian - we have faith!

I hope you all had a great weekend - and will have an even better week.

Duncan Phenix
Executive Producer
Heartland News

Become a fan of Heartland News on Facebook

E-mail Lauren
Become a fan of Lauren on Facebook
E-mail Jim
E-mail Brian
E-mail news tips to The Breakfast Show

Follow Heartland News on Twitter
Follow Lauren's Does it Work on Twitter

If you ever want to call in a news tip - call 1-800-455-KFVS

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly