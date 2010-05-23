Grand Tower gets new city hall

By Arnold Wyrick

GRAND TOWER, IL(KFVS)- On the afternoon of May 8th 2009, a massive storm roared across Southern Illinois.

The powerful storm toppled trees and ripped the roofs off numerous buildings. One of those the city hall in Grand Tower.

"Right after I got elected the storm hit," says Grand Tower Mayor Mike Ellet.

"I didn't know what I was doing at the time. A lot of people still don't think I know what I'm doing. But, we're getting it together."

In the past few days city leaders have really been getting to all put back together in the town's new city hall.

"Our meeting room is twice the size the old one was. So we have plenty of room to conduct business," Mayor Ellet said.

And the new building offers residents one location to pay their water bills and tax bills. Unlike how things have been since the storm tore through town.

"We've got a better building then we had before. It's been tough we've had records stored everywhere.

And the new building offers something else the old city hall never could, a full scale industrial kitchen that didn't cost the city a dime.

"We kept that in place, in an emergency of any kind we can now take care of people here if we need too," says Mayor Ellet.

The city leaders were also able to keep a large percentage of the insurance settlement money from the old city hall, in town.

"I can't say enough about the local boys here. We did keep the money in town. We hired some local guys and 98-percent stayed here with local guys. We did have to have a little bit of help from outside contractors, but very few."

The next step in completing the new city hall will be an expanded parking lot and landscaping around the building.

