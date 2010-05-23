Cape Police investigate overnight shooting, car chase

CAPE GIRARDEAU (KFVS) - Police investigate an overnight shooting that put one man in the hospital, and triggered a police chase through a Cape Girardeau neighborhood.

At 2:38 a.m., someone called police to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Themis and Sprigg Streets in Cape.

Shortly thereafter, a local hospital notified police a 22-year-old Cape Girardeau man had come in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

Police say the man was walking down the street when someone either drove by or got out of a car and shot him. But officers say the man won't tell police who that shooter was. Witnesses gave police a rough description of the vehicle involved.

Then, at 3:27 a.m., an officer spotted a vehicle matching that description a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting at the corner of Sprigg and Jefferson.

The officer tried to pull over the white Chevy passenger car to investigate, but the driver didn't stop. Officers say he basically drove in circles around the neighborhood for a few minutes trying to get away.

The driver finally pulled over by the old cape bridge near Morgan Oak and Spanish Streets. Police searched the car and driver, but did not find a weapon.

The driver was then taken into custody without incident. Unless evidence links the driver to the earlier shooting, he'll just face charges for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and numerous traffic violations.

Police are not releasing the names of the shooting victim or driver at this time.

